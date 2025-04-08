iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,375 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $161.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

