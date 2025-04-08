Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 49.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OCX. Lake Street Capital started coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCX

OncoCyte Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $81.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.97. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

In related news, major shareholder Patrick W. Smith bought 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,209,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,872,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,888,975.55. This represents a 60.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 97,561 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $200,000.05. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,023.55. This trade represents a 181.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,185,625 shares of company stock worth $2,430,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.