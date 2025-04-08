Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $179.55 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $221.55. The stock has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

