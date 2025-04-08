RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

