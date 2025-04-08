6,483 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,483 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,192,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $603,947,000 after acquiring an additional 245,816 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 262,723 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,375,000 after buying an additional 38,391 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 64,949 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $874,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

