Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Raised to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $176.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $169.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

WIX opened at $147.36 on Tuesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.13.

Wix.com declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

