Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $127.87 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,041,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 95,242 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $127,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Stock Down 2.8 %

Shell stock opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

