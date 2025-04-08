Aviva plc (LON:AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23.80

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.80 ($0.30) per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 100.0% increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aviva Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of AV opened at GBX 492.10 ($6.26) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 529.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 495.50. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 390.70 ($4.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.49). The stock has a market cap of £13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 23.60 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Aviva had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 3.52%. Research analysts forecast that Aviva will post 46.4942529 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 615 ($7.83) to GBX 635 ($8.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 585.67 ($7.46).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 523,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £2,906,690.40 ($3,699,962.32). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

