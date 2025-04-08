Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,077,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $185,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 6.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

