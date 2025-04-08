Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.60

Athelney Trust plc (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 230.4% increase from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Athelney Trust Stock Performance

Athelney Trust stock opened at GBX 159 ($2.02) on Tuesday. Athelney Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of £3.43 million, a PE ratio of -1,766.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 173.08.

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 7.40 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in companies across diversified sectors. It invests in the stocks of the small-cap companies with a market capitalization of less than £300m with either a full listing on the London Stock Exchange or a trading facility on AIM or ISDX.

