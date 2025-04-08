Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 5th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 331.8% increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FOXT opened at GBX 55.85 ($0.71) on Tuesday. Foxtons Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.32 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.40 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £170.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62.82.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Foxtons Group had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foxtons Group will post 5.4191363 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Hough acquired 30,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,294.30). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

