Straightline Group LLC Buys Shares of 38,216 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clarivate by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Clarivate stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clarivate announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

