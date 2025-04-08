Nixon Capital LLC Invests $956,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000. Ball accounts for approximately 0.3% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $774,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $94,861,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Ball by 531,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.14 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

