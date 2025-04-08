Best Toy Stocks To Watch Now – April 7th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Best Buy, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares in companies that design, manufacture, or sell toys and related consumer products. These companies often experience seasonal fluctuations in demand—particularly around holidays—and their stock performance may be highly influenced by changing consumer trends and market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $919.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,693. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $702.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $988.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $948.42. The stock has a market cap of $407.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,095,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,201,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $678.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.67. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,965,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $173.05.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,056,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $131.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 4,802,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,623. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,276,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.37. 1,873,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,217. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.37, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.93. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

