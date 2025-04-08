Tandem Investment Partners LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,728,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,825,000 after purchasing an additional 379,894 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

