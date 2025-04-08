Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 142,161 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $35,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.41.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

