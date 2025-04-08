Faithward Advisors LLC Sells 40,093 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Faithward Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

