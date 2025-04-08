Faithward Advisors LLC Purchases 24,030 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,720,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390,455 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,950 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 6,270,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,070,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 2,545,098 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

