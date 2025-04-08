Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 373 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HSBC cut T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $246.67 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.14 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $281.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200 day moving average is $235.61.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

