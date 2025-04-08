Amitell Capital Pte Ltd Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Datadog accounts for about 2.2% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,316,000 after buying an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other Datadog news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,125,021.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 427,785 shares in the company, valued at $60,796,804.20. This represents a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 172.94, a PEG ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

