Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $39,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 276,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $47,038,000 after buying an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 32,995 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 526,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $89,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,347. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

