Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 2.0% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $45,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $233.39 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $269.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.77.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

