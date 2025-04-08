Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 178,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,395,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,697,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 683.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 56,015 shares in the last quarter.

IYJ stock opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.97. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

