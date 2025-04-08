Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Microvast Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Microvast stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Microvast has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Microvast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

