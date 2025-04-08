WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $108.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $106.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.56.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.2 %

WEC opened at $103.11 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

