HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $70.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.92.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $54.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.48 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $99,723.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,483.98. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $3,861,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,247.60. This represents a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock valued at $5,781,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,416,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,624,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,219,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 621,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after buying an additional 134,622 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

