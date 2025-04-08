Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $16.90. Saputo shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14,761 shares trading hands.
Saputo Trading Down 2.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.