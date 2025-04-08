Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.29 and traded as low as $16.90. Saputo shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 14,761 shares trading hands.

Saputo Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

