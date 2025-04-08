Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.12 and traded as low as $6.92. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 729,265 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

