Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.16 ($0.55) and traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.57). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 44.10 ($0.56), with a volume of 161,467 shares changing hands.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £127.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.92.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys is a fast growing business with a purpose.

We combine chemistry, technology and ingenuity to make high performance wood products that are extremely durable and stable, opening new opportunities for the built environment.

By doing so, we give the world a choice to build sustainably.

We use fast growing, sustainably sourced timber to create long life wood products with properties that can compete with traditional non-sustainable building materials, such as tropical hardwoods, metal, plastic and concrete.

Our acetylation process boosts the already naturally occurring acetyl content of wood and by doing so, reduces the ability of the wood to absorb water, rendering it more dimensionally stable and because it is no longer digestible, extremely durable.

Our process is extremely efficient and locks carbon into a long-life product.

