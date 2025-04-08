Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.94 and traded as low as $4.93. Sylogist shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 32,751 shares traded.
Sylogist Trading Down 5.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.
Sylogist Company Profile
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sylogist
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.