Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and traded as high as $27.80. Stellantis shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 43,600 shares trading hands.
Stellantis Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27.
Stellantis Company Profile
Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stellantis
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Intel-Taiwan Semiconductor Alliance Fuels Turnaround Hopes
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Buffett’s Next Oil Bet: Why Occidental Is Different
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.