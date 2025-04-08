Aviva PLC Has $14.25 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 658.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,094 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.73.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,004 shares of company stock worth $9,618,128 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 3.8 %

RMD opened at $213.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $236.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.19 and a 1-year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

