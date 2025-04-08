Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,392,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $872,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $380,369,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,320,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,431,000 after buying an additional 884,580 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 28,529.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 523,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,694,000 after buying an additional 521,802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,760,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 335,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 186,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE VMC opened at $228.56 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.44. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

