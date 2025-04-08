AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $1,858,418,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4,986.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,913,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

