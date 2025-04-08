Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Buys Shares of 37,296 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

