8,500 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE VST opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

