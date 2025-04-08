Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 864,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296,924 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $802,036,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,551,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 487,489 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,168,000 after acquiring an additional 393,997 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92,865.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 219,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $572.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $674.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $557.83 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

