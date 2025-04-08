Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,787,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $802,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $4,821,579.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USB opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

