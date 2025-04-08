German American Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,050 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

