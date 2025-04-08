Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

RKT stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -91.34 and a beta of 2.35. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 2,990,837 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,113,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

