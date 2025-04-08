Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OCUL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OCUL opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $86,839.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.64. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,110,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 660,080 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7,098.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 428,335 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 462,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.