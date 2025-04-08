Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 63 Per Share

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 110.0% increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Rathbones Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,478 ($18.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,374 ($17.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,005 ($25.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,657.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,687.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.
Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rathbones Group will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
