Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 63 Per Share

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.80) per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 110.0% increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,478 ($18.81) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,374 ($17.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,005 ($25.52). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,657.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,687.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 161.60 ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. Rathbones Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rathbones Group will post 174.9287749 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rathbones Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Paul Stockton sold 11,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.49), for a total value of £189,448.70 ($241,151.60). 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Rathbones Group

Further Reading

