Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th.

Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 166.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

NYSE:ECC opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $542.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $25,001.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,001. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

