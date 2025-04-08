Continental General Insurance Co. Purchases 322,084 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Continental General Insurance Co. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,084 shares during the quarter. Daqo New Energy makes up 45.9% of Continental General Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Continental General Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of Daqo New Energy worth $115,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 5,286.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 2,714,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,381 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $14,775,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,505,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,271,000 after buying an additional 324,585 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 115,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.37. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

