Faithward Advisors LLC Raises Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $604.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $714.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $698.39. The company has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $759.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

