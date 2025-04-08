Faithward Advisors LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for 2.0% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $621,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,026.28. The trade was a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,256 shares of company stock worth $2,075,069 in the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 4.7 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xometry stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.72. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

