Faithward Advisors LLC Has $11.75 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Faithward Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for 2.0% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xometry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Xometry news, CFO James Miln sold 25,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $621,999.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,026.28. The trade was a 19.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $106,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,762,091.01. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,256 shares of company stock worth $2,075,069 in the last ninety days. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Xometry Trading Up 4.7 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR
Xometry Profile
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Who Led Buybacks to End 2024? Hint: It Wasn’t Big Tech
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Alibaba Caught in Tariff Crossfire: Is It Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Can Solid Biosciences Challenge Sarepta in the DMD Market?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.