Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $433,000 in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Inhibrx makes up about 0.3% of Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INBX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $12,039,000. Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 4th quarter worth about $5,975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $792,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INBX opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post 104.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

