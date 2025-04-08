Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Has $7.73 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Kirby comprises 2.3% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Kirby Stock Down 0.8 %

KEX stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $83.94 and a twelve month high of $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $133,866.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.