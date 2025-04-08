APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 290,568 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 645.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,568 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 422,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,343,000 after purchasing an additional 335,855 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.39. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $204.79 and a one year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

