Advisory Services Network LLC Has $11.38 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

